Curve launch initiatives to support Midland creativity

Creativity in the midlands is getting a boost thanks to Curve.

“At Curve we recognise new work is made in a variety of ways and no artist has the same career pathway as anyone else. Curve Connect is an opportunity for us to get to know the creatives in the region better. Artists are our industry colleagues who are essential to what we do at Curve. Through this we can share our resources and have a more open dialogue with the brilliant independent artistic community in the region.” – New Work Associate, Curve, Beth Shouler

Leicester’s Curve theatre has announced exciting new initiatives to support creativity and performing arts in the Midlands, as well as revealing the selected regional artist who will take their work to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year as part of a partnership with the city’s Pleasance Theatre.

Launched on February 14th, Curve Connect is a free membership scheme open to all theatre-makers in the region – from writers to actors, directors, producers, designers, choreographers, dancers and beyond. Curve Connect will act as a central community hub and allow members to network with one another and access a number of benefits, including meetings with staff members at Curve, invitations to workshops, training and events and discounted tickets to Made at Curve productions.

Curve is also actively looking for exceptionally talented individuals and theatre companies of all backgrounds and artforms to become Curve Resident Creatives. The selected theatre-makers will develop their skillset and make new work in partnership with Curve on specific projects of their choice.

“Having Resident Creatives will allow us to find bespoke ways to support and champion exceptional talent, focusing our resources on the individual needs and ambition of an artist or project. As the Resident Creatives will be embedded within the organisation, we hope to develop new audiences and celebrate the extraordinary Midlands talent, stories and culture in our region.” – Beth Shouler

Curve Resident Creatives will receive bespoke support including access to rehearsal space, financial investment, technical support, expertise from staff members and invites to events at Curve. The Resident Creatives will also have the opportunity to present work at the theatre.

Curve has recently partnered with a number of organisations to develop and forge pathways for theatre-makers in the Midlands. The theatre is currently working with the Pleasance Theatre to support a regional artist in taking their work to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has revealed that the selected creative is emerging writer Holly Boyden.

Boyden is an emerging writer from Nottingham. Her most recent full length piece for stage, It Kind Of Looks Like A Doughnut was initially developed during Holly’s time on the Soho Writer’s Lab. Holly trained as an actor at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and started writing in order to create stories which didn’t diminish, scathe or sentimentalise the experiences of queer and working class women. To support her writing Holly also works as an assistant script editor on the Channel 4screenwriting course and as a development assistant in scripted television drama.

These new initiatives are part of Curve’s ongoing commitment to nurturing talent in the region and creating exciting new work for audiences. Curve Connect is now open for theatre-makers to join. Applications to become a Curve Resident Creative are open and will close Sunday, 1st March at 11pm, with interviews scheduled for the week commencing 9th March.

“We’re so thrilled to be working with Holly Boyden to take her work to the Edinburgh Fringe this year. Holly has a really distinctive Midlands voice which is incredibly funny whilst also shining a light on young women growing up in the post-industrial areas away from the cities. We really want to find more brilliant creatives who come from or are creating work in our region who we could support so do get in touch via the website!” – New Work Associate, Curve, Beth Shouler

www.curveonline.co.uk