Pick of the Plots: Monday 17th February

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

A furious Ray calls at the garage and tells Abi he’s reported her to the police for stealing his car and torching it. Kevin urges her to invent an alibi so she asks Sally if she will vouch for her. What will Sally say?

Meanwhile, James confesses to Michael that he had a relationship with Ed’s mate, Danny. Knowing the house to be empty, James takes Danny back to No.3 and leads him up the stairs. Ed returns home and as he puts the kettle on, he’s puzzled to hear a thump from upstairs. Is the game up for James and Danny?

Elsewhere, Gemma and Chesney face a dilemma when Frescho refuse to reschedule a photoshoot on the day Aled has an appointment about his hearing. Ali begs Maria to give their relationship a chance.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

It’s the day of The Vic’s boat party on the Thames but Mick is in no mood to celebrate as he reels from signing the divorce papers. At The Vic, Linda revels in her divorce from Mick but her celebrations come to an abrupt end when she comes to blows with Shirley about what’s happened.

Shirley later offers an olive branch to Linda and attempts to make her see that deep down, she does love Mick. However, as the party on the boat gets underway, Linda continues to drink and embarrass herself and her family leaving Mick at a loss of what to do. Is this the end for Mick and Linda?

Meanwhile, Patrick grows fed up of Isaac’s behaviour towards him and suggests to Sheree it’s time to tell him the truth but she is having none of it. Despite her pleas, Patrick goes to reveal all to Isaac but before he has a chance, the party is thrown into chaos…

Back in the Square, an oblivious Sonia makes an unexpected return home but is stunned when the police turn up.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Rhona urges Charity to reconcile with Vanessa, but Charity resolves to stop checking her phone for responses from Vanessa. Pierce continues to hold Vanessa captive.

Meanwhile, Lucas arrives and Dawn hides her worry about wanting everything to go right. Lucas is excited to see the pillow fort that Billy has built for him and seems happy to be there.

However, after they return to Woodbine, Dawn is left distraught after Lucas’s fort caves in around him. Billy is pretty relaxed about it, but Dawn snaps, alarming Lucas.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Liberty is getting herself worked up and Damon’s worried when she suggests getting away to clear her head – Damon tells Brody that she’s leaving with his baby.

Meanwhile, Mercedes and Goldie return from Spain but Mercedes is livid to find Warren in her flat with two women from the speed dating night. Warren enjoys winding her up.

Elsewhere, Maxine turns to Liam for help as she faces eviction. She’s delighted when he offers her a job at Donovan’s salon. Cindy isn’t pleased with Tom’s plans to turn Cunningham’s Grande Bazaar into an eco-market. Luke is concerned about Ollie.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Emma and Lena talk about their relationship and their sexuality. Emma says that she may have left it too long to date another woman, but doesn’t rule it out. Lena kisses Emma then leaves. Meanwhile, Zara and Daniel are still livid with Al about his online antics with Joe. They decide the best thing for all of them to move forward is for Joe to come in and talk to Al about what happened. Bearing recent events in mind, Valerie decides it’s a good idea to monitor what Joe is doing on his tablet and gets him to put it up on the big screen in reception. While his tablet is connected, Joe accidentally opens one of video diaries Daniel took while in therapy. Valerie and Joe scramble to get it down but fail to do so before Zara sees. Later that night, Zara begins to make her way through Daniel’s therapy self-tapes.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.