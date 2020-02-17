Aaron Sidwell stars in Buyer & Cellar

One mans adventure in Barbara’s basement…

Above The Stag Theatre has today announced that one-man play Buyer & Cellar will run in the main house from Wednesday 11th March – Sunday 19th April starring Aaron Sidwell in the leading role.

Television viewers will no doubt recognise Arron’s name from flagship BBC One serial EastEnders where he had two stints as troubled Steven Beale, first from 2007-2008 and again from 2016-2017. Theatre roles include the role of Macduff in Macbeth, the UK Tour of Wicked as Fiyero; a critically acclaimed run as Johnny in Green Day’s American Idiot, Carl Bruner in Ghost the Musical and Michael Dork in the Olivier Award Nominated Loserville: The Musical.

Alex More; struggling out of work actor, recently fired from Disneyland, living in LA, lands himself a job working in Barbra Streisand’s basement, organising and chaperoning her legendary street of shops – a literal shopping mall which real-life Streisand has created beneath her Malibu home, full of her memorabilia.

Aaron landed the role of Steven Beale in EastEnders when he was 18.

At first, Alex doesn’t meet his employer or even know who they might be, but when Streisand comes down to peruse her collection, the two strike up a friendly conversation. It feels like they’ve really bonded in the basement, but will their relationship ever make it upstairs?

A big hit in New York, London and Australia, Jonathan Tolins’ Buyer and Cellar is a hilarious, bitchy and exuberant fantasy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs.

The play chronicles the fictional exchanges between More and his idol, the source of both admiration and frustration on More’s part. Told from the perspective of Alex narrating his tale to screenwriter boyfriend Barry, this sharp and witty script explores the solitude of celebrity, the love-hate relationship between gay men and divas, and the melancholy that lurks beneath narcissism.

Andrew Beckett, Above The Stag’s Artistic Director, will be at the helm of this production in the director’s seat and once again bring his own unique insight to the venue’s latest celebration of LGBT theatre.

Buyer & Cellar, Above The Stag Theatre, 11th March – 19th April, tickets, times and performance details at the Above The Stag Theatre Website.

Aaron as Steven the second time around. The character was killed-off in 2017.