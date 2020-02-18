Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 18th February

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Ian contemplates reaching out to Bobby after Kathy and Sharon encourage him to make amends with his son. The online bullying leads to Bobby, Iqra and Habiba being harassed by a gang with Bobby left badly beaten when he tries to defend himself and his friends. Ian and Kathy are devastated to discover Bobby needs emergency surgery.

Bex tells Dotty what’s happened and is shocked when Dotty admits she’s discovered who is behind Bobby’s bullying. Bex relays this information in a text message to Ian who soon arrives at the boat party in search of the culprit but how far he is prepared to go to protect his son?

When Kathy receives an odd call from Ben, she calls Peter and begs him to come to the hospital to keep an eye on Bobby. As Kathy rushes to Ben, she is horrified by her discovery. Across the Square, Sonia learns a worrying truth from the police.

Meanwhile, Jack comes clean to Max that he’s been helping Lauren after she split from Peter. Max reacts badly and things soon turn nasty ending in Jack punching Max. Later, Denise spots a distraught Ian who reveals what’s happened to Bobby but their conversation comes to an abrupt end when disaster strikes…

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Ryan reveals something to Rhona that could change everything if she decides to go to the police.

Meanwhile, Billy contains his panic.

Elsewhere, Vanessa loses hope; Moira feels outcast.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Maxine asks Liam for an advance, but he can’t help and suggests she should sleep with his associate, Clayton for some quick cash. After the bailiffs empty Maxine’s flat and even try to take Minnie’s bed, she agrees to see Clayton again.

Meanwhile, Luke tries to explain to Ollie that he won’t be able to help with the baby, but Ollie convinces him that they can do it together. Brooke questions what Ollie’s so happy about and he teases that he’ll tell her tomorrow at the opening of the Grande Bazaar.

Elsewhere, Warren is helping Mercedes at The Dog, but she’s getting hot and bothered by his presence.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Zara continues to be riveted by Daniel’s video diaries. She watches as he candidly talks about his jealousy towards her relationship with Adam and how he wishes they could be kinder to each other. The revelations start to have an effect on Zara… In the aftermath of Valentine’s Day, Ayesha shows Ruhma the bracelet Bear bought her. Ruhma’s shocked by how expensive it looks – something that doesn’t sit right with Ayesha. She knows what Bear does for a living; how could he possibly have afforded this? Throughout the day, Ayesha gently questions Bear about the bracelet and receives no reassurance as to where he got it. She becomes so paranoid that she ends up trailing Bear to his house – will she like what she finds?

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.