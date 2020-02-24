Pick of the Plots: Monday 24th February

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Having called out Kevin and Tyrone on a bogus breakdown, Ray gets Abi alone in the garage and reveals that a friend’s dashcam footage shows her stealing his car. Ray promises not to show it to the police, provided she sleeps with him. Later, Abi steels herself and knocks on Ray’s hotel room door. Will she go through with it? Later Abi’s shaken to find Ray at No.13. Ray demands Kevin sells him the garage to stay out of prison.

Meanwhile, Tracy and Peter are shocked to see a ‘For Sale’ sign on No.1. Ken’s adamant he’s happy with his decision to move away with Claudia. Can Tracy persuade Steve to buy the house? Peter offers Ken the full market value for No.1 and delights in telling Tracy, who insists she and Steve will match it. Ken’s faced with an impossible dilemma.

Elsewhere, Gemma and Chesney have a lot to think about when the audiologist explains the cochlear implant procedure to them and recommends they consider it. Later, Gemma’s touched when Chesney shows her a few sign language phrases he’s learned.

Also, Danny tells James he doesn’t want to continue seeing him. James is devastated, convinced Ed is behind Danny’s decision. Sarah gives Bethany a job at the factory but Beth accuses her of trying to steal Sinead’s life.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Wracked with guilt, Ian struggles to cope following the boat crash and is fearful when Kathy mentions an inquest is being opened into Dennis’s death. Later at the hospital, Ian is confused when Bobby mentions hearing Peter’s voice but brushes it off and puts it down to Bobby’s medication. Peter meets with Kathy who tries to convince him to stick around, leaving him conflicted.

Meanwhile, Jay is shocked to learn what happened with Keanu at Christmas and tells Ben to report Callum’s disappearance to the police. Stuart threatens Ben after finding out from Shirley that Callum is missing, leaving him worried.

Elsewhere, Mick is relieved when Linda rips up the divorce papers and sticks to her word about not drinking, but despite managing to resist temptation it’s clear Linda is struggling. Chantelle is shocked to learn Leo is dead and Whitney has been arrested. Tiffany asks Gray to defend her case.

Also, Jean grows frustrated as Daniel is blasé about his situation.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Rhona is frustrated that PC Campbell isn’t taking her reports of stalking seriously. Paddy thinks they need more evidence before they can accuse Pierce of murdering Graham.

Later, Rhona receives a video call from Vanessa, who reveals she’s with Pierce. As Vanessa struggles to communicate and Pierce hijacks the phone, Rhona is left frozen with horror to see his face again.

Meanwhile, Kim demands Al re-tell her his version of the night Graham died. Al is forced to admit he didn’t kill him after all.

Elsewhere, Cain has disposed of the gun.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Romeo is on board with changing his surname from Quinn to Nightingale, but Juliet needs some convincing and John Paul is on hand to help after seeing how much it means to James. Later, James is surprised by Juliet’s turn around however he’s thrown when Courtney asks if he’s going to Jesse’s funeral tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Maxine is giddy with excitement about her potential new clients at the re-launch of Donovan’s salon. She’s pleased that she’ll be able to pay Liam back legitimately, but he piles on the guilt when he brings up Jesse’s funeral, still blaming her for his brother’s death.

Elsewhere, Jordan flirts his way back under Leela’s roof and is attracting the attention of Peri too. They arrange to go to a party tomorrow and as a warm up, they go to The Loft that night.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Ayesha airs her suspicions about Bear to Valerie who insists on raising it with Zara and Daniel. After doing some digging of their own, Zara and Daniel call Bear in for a meeting and ask him to explain a surge in profits in The Mill’s accounts. Bear admits that he has been selling lube to online sex shops. Bear assures them that it’s all above board and points out that they employ him to make the practise money. However, feeling that Zara and Daniel don’t trust him, Bear considers his position at The Mill. Meanwhile, Karen brings her new foster child, Abz into The Mill for some work experience. Emma and Jasmine’s relationship continues to go from strength to strength.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.