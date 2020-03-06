Holby City releases spring trailer

Holby City has leashed onto the internet its trailer for spring 2020 with a look at some of the long-running medical drama’s upcoming storylines.

John Barrowman confirmed for guest appearance as visiting consultant Drew

John Michie returns as Guy Self

Cancer diagnosis ahead for Essie and Fletch

Actor and entertainer John Barrowman, who can currently be seen Sunday nights as a judge on ITV’s Dancing on Ice, will be gracing the wards for a single episode.

Barrowman will play visiting consultant Drew Nicholson-Heath, a renowned global recruiter who has some history with Ange (Dawn Steele).

Always on the lookout for talented surgeons to poach, it’s not long before certain members of the team are doing all they can to impress high flyer Drew.

“Being part of another iconic BBC drama is just fabulous. I was welcomed with open arms by the cast and crew and felt like part of the Holby City family right away. My character Drew brings a new flavour to the show and I look forward to his return soon. Surgery will never be the same again.” – John Barrowman

John Michie has reprised his role as Guy Self, who is set to shake things up upon his arrival back at the hospital.

With a few secrets up his sleeve, he soon gets under the skin of some of his colleagues… namely Ric Griffin (Hugh Quarshie).

“It’s always exciting to come back to Holby City and play Guy Self because he’s such a dangerous, egotistical character who’s constantly fighting his personal demons whilst always knowing that he’s a brilliant surgeon.” – John Michie

In addition to new and returning faces, the lives of two of Holby’s most loved characters are set to be thrown into turmoil as Essie’s (Kaye Wragg) cancer returns and Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) also receives a cancer diagnosis.

With an incredibly tough couple of months ahead for the pair as they each deal with life threatening diagnoses, a lot of strain is also put on their nearest and dearest as they do what they can to support them.

“Showing the real struggle of two nurses sharing an illness together yet being alone in their own torture of what their futures hold is Holby at its best. Being immersed in the world of this disease is something I’ve had many experiences with as myself, so there’s no shortage of empathy and understanding for my character and for Fletch’s. It’s a tough watch, but it will resonate for many sufferers and their loved ones going through traumatic illnesses. Throughout their journeys, Essie and Fletch discover their worst fears, their lost opportunities and what futures they need to make plans for.” – Kaye Wragg

Simon Harper, Executive Producer of Holby City and Casualty said it was a “major thrill” to have cast Barrowman in the show. Speaking about the cancer storyline, he added:

“When initially considering cancer storylines for these two beloved characters, we first took the view that we couldn’t run both at the same time – but then realised that we actually could and should. Statistically, cancer affects so many of us, that two work colleagues could well find themselves in Essie and Fletch’s situation, where they have this huge, bonding thing in common but such a different experience of it. Hopefully we will raise awareness this way. These two most caring nurses now have to care for each other in their fight, challenging their relationships with their partners Sacha and Ange and making both of them face their darkest fears. Kaye and Alex are just as wonderful as you would expect, with heart-breaking performances.”

Harper also said that it was a “pleasure” to welcome back former Taggart actor John Michie as “oily” Guy Self.

Holby City is a BBC Studios production and airs in an 8.00pm slot on BBC One each Tuesday, although Scotland get it 10.35pm due to River City. The trailer can be seen below: