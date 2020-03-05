Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle has ‘met his match’ in DI Malone says Mark Womack

Womack recently joined the cast of the ITV soap in the role of DI Malone.

The unscrupulous cop is about to question Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) about the gun that was used to shoot Nate (Jurrell Carter).

And in upcoming episodes Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) will be left unimpressed when he finds out that Malone has brought criminal activity to his garage via a fearful will.

Cain gets the truth out of Will before confronting Malone, but he’s later left wondering if he has underestimated Malone when he returns home to the garage trashed and one of Moira’s bulls murdered.

“He’s very Machiavellian,” Womack noted of his character. “He will stop at nothing to get what he wants. Even though he is a policeman, he behaves in much the same way as the criminals he is after. Perhaps at one time he wasn’t crooked so there has probably been something that’s happened in his past that’s changed him. “He’s very dastardly – you wouldn’t want to lock horns with him!”

“I think Cain’s definitely met his match,” he added. “[Malone] is very manipulative and has many dodgy friends to back him up.”

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.