Alesha Dixon on motherhood: “I have days when I’m crying and exhausted, but I try my best”

The singer and presenter is mum to Azura who’s 6 and six-month-old Anaya.

Alesha Dixon appeared on Loose Women today and spoke about motherhood and her plans for a third child.

Talking about her first daughter, Azura, being a big sister to Anaya, Alesha revealed: “She was reading to her sister the other night actually and it was the most special thing ever… it was gorgeous.”

Carol McGiffin then asked if Azura is hassling Alesha to have a third child, and Alesha said: “She has good and bad days. Some days she said ‘No’ and other days she says ‘Yes, it’s time for a brother now.’”

“She said one day ‘Oh it’s really hard isn’t it mummy, having children?’ She did actually say one day she missed it being the three of us. I said, ‘You did ask me for a sibling. You know mummy did this for you!’ That kind of thing.”

Speaking about being a mum of two, Alesha said it felt “different” and that “every day is a new challenge.”

“I have good days, I have days when I’m crying and exhausted, but I try my best,” she revealed.

On whether she’d like Azura to follow in her footsteps into music, Alesha said: “I want her to be whatever she wants to be. We’re very conscious as her parents to make sure she’s a free-thinker… give her the freedom to explore and find out who she is.”

Ayesha went on to praise her “amazing” mum and partner for their support.

Kaye Adams then asked Alesha if she still sees herself as an older mum and Alesha said: “I try not to look at it like that, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say it’s something that I think about, especially when I think about potentially having another baby. I do think ‘Well, I don’t know if I want to be too old before I have another. I’m 42 this year.”

“Your children keep you young. When you’re running around after children…. They keep you active, motivated, energised and focused.”

Dixon came to prominence as one third of R&B trio Mis-Teeq before launching a solo career. She won BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2007 and went on to replace Arlene Phillips as a judge on the show amid an ageism row.

She later swapped one judging panel for another when she joined Britain’s Got Talent in 2012. Alesha has also presented shows such as Text Santa for ITV and The Greatest Dancer for BBC One.

Loose Women is on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV, STV and UTV