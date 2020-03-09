Singin’ in the Rain to embark on 2021 UK Tour

Tour follows London season at Sadler’s Wells this summer.

Michael Harrison and Jonathan Church have announced that Chichester Festival Theatre’s Olivier Award-nominated production of Singin’ in the Rain will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour in 2021, following a strictly limited five-week season at Sadler’s Wells this Summer. Singin In The Rain opens at Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury on Thursday 21st January 2021.

Singin’ in the Rain also reunites the original director Jonathan Church with choreographer Andrew Wright.

This production of the musical opened at Chichester Festival Theatre and extended due to unprecedented public demand, before a transfer to London which received huge critical acclaim and four Olivier Award nominations. It played to more than 750,000 people…. some leaving the theatre a little wetter than when they arrived!

In fact the iconic rain scenes use 6k litres of water, equivalent to 5 tonnes – here’s a list of things which also weigh 5 tonnes: 2 Rhinos, 11 Grand Pianos or 30 Panda Bears!

The production also uses over 100 metres of heavy duty rubber hose, takes 15 minutes to drain. Afterwards it is recovered, it is then re-cycled, cleaned and used again and the theatre heats the water to 37 degrees for performer comfort.

Singin’ in the Rain features songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including Make ‘em Laugh, Good Morning, Moses Supposes and Singin’ in the Rain.

Original screenplay and adaptations are by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Reuniting the original Chichester production team, Singin’ in the Rain will be designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting by Tim Mitchell.

The stage production of Singin’ in the Rain is based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, regularly voted the most popular film musical of all time.

After Sadler’s Wells, Singin’ in the Rain will return to Japan. This will be the third season the production has played in the country, the musical will play in Tokyo, from the end of September 2020, ahead of the UK tour.

Confirmed Tour Dates 2021: