Tour follows London season at Sadler’s Wells this summer.
Michael Harrison and Jonathan Church have announced that Chichester Festival Theatre’s Olivier Award-nominated production of Singin’ in the Rain will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour in 2021, following a strictly limited five-week season at Sadler’s Wells this Summer. Singin In The Rain opens at Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury on Thursday 21st January 2021.
Singin’ in the Rain also reunites the original director Jonathan Church with choreographer Andrew Wright.
This production of the musical opened at Chichester Festival Theatre and extended due to unprecedented public demand, before a transfer to London which received huge critical acclaim and four Olivier Award nominations. It played to more than 750,000 people…. some leaving the theatre a little wetter than when they arrived!
In fact the iconic rain scenes use 6k litres of water, equivalent to 5 tonnes – here’s a list of things which also weigh 5 tonnes: 2 Rhinos, 11 Grand Pianos or 30 Panda Bears!
The production also uses over 100 metres of heavy duty rubber hose, takes 15 minutes to drain. Afterwards it is recovered, it is then re-cycled, cleaned and used again and the theatre heats the water to 37 degrees for performer comfort.
Singin’ in the Rain features songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including Make ‘em Laugh, Good Morning, Moses Supposes and Singin’ in the Rain.
Original screenplay and adaptations are by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Reuniting the original Chichester production team, Singin’ in the Rain will be designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting by Tim Mitchell.
The stage production of Singin’ in the Rain is based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, regularly voted the most popular film musical of all time.
After Sadler’s Wells, Singin’ in the Rain will return to Japan. This will be the third season the production has played in the country, the musical will play in Tokyo, from the end of September 2020, ahead of the UK tour.
Confirmed Tour Dates 2021:
|
Thursday 21– Sat 30 January
The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
Box Office: 01227 787787
General On Sale Monday 23 March
|
Tues 27 April – Sat 1 May
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
Box Office: 0114 249 6000
General On Sale Soon
|
Tues 9- Sat 13 February
Theatre Royal, Newcastle
Box Office: 08448 11 21 21
General On Sale Friday 13 March
|
Tues 11– Sat 15 May
His Majesty’s Aberdeen
Box Office: 0844 871 7646
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre
General On Sale Friday 20 March
|
Tues 9– Sat 13 March
Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
Box Office: 0115 989 5555
www.trch.co.uk
General On Sale Friday 13 March
|
Tues 18 – Sat 22 May
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
Box Office: 023 8071 1811
On Sale Now
|
Tues 16– Sat 20 March
Leeds Grand Theatre
Box Office: 0844 848 2700
General On Sale Wednesday 29 April
|
Tues 8 – Sat 12 June
Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
Box Office: 01274 432 000
General On Sale Soon
|
Tues 23– Sat 27 March
Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
Box Office: 0131 529 6000
www.capitaltheatres.com/your-visit/festival-theatre
General On Sale Monday 27 April
|Further dates will be announced in due course
|
Tues 30 March – Sat 3 April
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
Box Office: 01702 351135
General On Sale Friday 20 March
|
Tues 6 – Sat 10 April
Birmingham Hippodrome
Box Office: 0844 338 5000
General On Sale Monday 27 April
|
Tues 20 – Sat 24 April
Wales Millennium Centre
Box Office: 029 2063 6464
General On Sale Monday 23 March
