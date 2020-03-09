‘Exorcist’ actor Max von Sydow has died

Actor Max von Sydow has died at the age of 90, his agent has confirmed.

One of Max von Sydow’s best known roles was as Father Merrin in The Exorcist

Max von Sydow’s career began in 1949 starring in Swedish film Only A Mother, however it wasn’t until 1973 that he was propelled to worldwide stardom with his role as Father Merrin in The Exorcist.

He earnt two Oscar nominations for his role in Pelle the Conqueror and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

More recently von Sydow starred in hit HBO drama Game of Thrones where he played The Three-Eyed Raven. He would go on to be nominated for an Emmy Award for this role.

As The Three Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones

In an interview with Associated Press, the veteran actor said that he was a “very shy boy” but acting meant that he could “express himself.”

“I think that for many years I used my profession as some kind of a mental therapy.” – Max von Sydow

Max von Sydow became a French citizen in 2002 after marrying Catherine Brelet.

He played Ming in cult classic Flash Gordon