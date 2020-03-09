Pick of the Plots: Monday 9th March

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Sharon calls at the furniture shop to pick up Rick’s old client list. In return, Gary asks Sharon to teach Ali a lesson, however he’s later horrified when he sees Ali being loaded into an ambulance. A terrified Gary leaves a message for Sharon telling her that if Ali dies, she’s to blame. Ryan is angry with Maria for playing Ali off against Gary while Toyah worries that she may have jeopardised her career by keeping quiet about Ali’s habit, which she was forced to disclose when he collapsed. Later, Ali regains consciousness and strongly rejects Ryan’s claims that he took an overdose.

Meanwhile, as Aggie collects her award, James is shocked to be approached by a reporter who has heard rumours about his sexuality. Having returned home and clearly upset, James explains to Ed and Aggie how Danny has inadvertently outed him on social media and as a result his career is ruined. James confronts Danny and fears the worst when he receives a summons from his manager.

Elsewhere, Roy’s bat watching acquaintances are suspicious of Nina, forcing Roy to step down from the group. Tracy starts planning a makeover for No.1 while Peter wonders where he and Simon are going to live.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Gray learns that his firm has dropped Whitney’s case and as he takes his anger out on Chantelle, she tells him to represent Whitney without them.

After reassuring Shirley she’s taking her medication Jean is determined to find out if Suki is lying. Jean invites Suki to a cake sale and catches her out as Suki issues her a warning. At The Vic, Jean accuses Suki again, leaving Kheerat, Jags, Vinny and Ash disgusted at Jean’s accusations but it soon becomes clear Kheerat and Ash have their suspicions.

Meanwhile, as Jay secretly checks the engagement ring he’s got for Lola, he’s overseen by Lexi. After making Lexi promise to keep it a secret, Jay gets the confidence he needs from Billy.

Elsewhere, Linda is hurt that Mick doesn’t trust her.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Charity panics when she walks in on Tracy’s surprise party for Vanessa. Charity is forced to tell Tracy the truth about Vanessa’s illness.

Meanwhile, Luke asks Victoria to give their relationship another shot.

Elsewhere, Malone traps Will. Arthur is relieved when Laurel agrees to keep their secret from Jai.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Martine, Mitchell and Scott return from their holiday with Walter the first person that Mitchell sees. Mitchell’s birthday is coming up and he hopes that Walter will be there to celebrate with him, so he leaves a letter for his granddad at Price Slice.

Meanwhile, Romeo is worried about Celeste after he witnessed Toby grabbing her arm during an argument, but she tells him to mind his own business.

Elsewhere, Grace thinks Liam is losing his mind and warns Sylver that they need to find Warren before Liam does. Warren gets a message from Sienna telling him where she is but it’s a trick by Liam who has decided to target him first. Liam tells Mercedes that he’s coming for her, after he takes down every one of her guard dogs from his dartboard – including Warren, James and Sylver.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Daniel and Zara are determined to keep their reunion from The Mill gossips, but first they need to sort things out with Bear who is back from his holiday. Daniel and Zara highlight instances of Bear not trusting them. He agrees, but reminds them that he has made them a lot of money and trust needs to go both ways. He’d like them to end his probationary period. Daniel and Zara agree as they would like him to stay. Now all Bear has to do is have a serious talk with Ayesha… Later, Daniel and Zara are nearly caught in the act by Emma, but fast thinking Zara slaps Daniel in the face and storms out.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.