Pick of the Plots: Thursday 12th March

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, and Doctors.

Denise encourages Patrick to join Mitch, Mick, Isaac and Jack at the Prince Albert, leading him to admit that he thinks Isaac hates him. Later, Isaac throws himself into playing an air hockey game but when he overacts, Patrick urges him to calm down. However, he isn’t prepared for Isaac’s harsh words.

Mitch is intrigued when Jack mentions seeing Gray going into a hotel. Gray is furious when Mitch later quizzes him about it. Karen rubbishes the idea that Gray is having an affair but Mitch is determined to uncover the truth. He plans to follow Gray, but Chantelle warns him to back off. Undeterred, Mitch calls Gray’s office and is stunned to learn he’s been suspended. Later, Gray is left seething when Mitch tells him he knows everything and offers him money. At home, Gray explodes at Chantelle thinking she told her dad.

Meanwhile, Mitch breaks the news to Karen, Bernadette and Tiffany and they plan a surprise. Karen ushers Gray to The Vic where everyone cheers his arrival, Mitch apologises for doubting Gray, who is mortified to learn Chantelle didn’t tell anyone.

Elsewhere, Stuart tries his best to support Linda, and plans to cheer Rainie up with a proposal.

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on BBC One.

Malone exerts his authority over Cain.

Meanwhile, Laurel immediately worries that Arthur is up to his old tricks when she hears a fall and finds Archie trapped beneath a toppled cabinet. Arthur assures Laurel and Jai that he had nothing to do with it, but Archie is quick to blame him. Jai is floored when Laurel admits that Arthur has got form for hurting his son.

Elsewhere, Cathy and Heath’s vegan cake and cookies go down a storm in the cafe, but when Dan has an allergic reaction, Brenda can’t help but feel concerned. It looks to others that she is to blame.

Also, Mandy and Dan decide to go on a date together. Samson finds a way to fund a school trip. Jamie is rattled by Andrea’s custody intentions.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm and 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Celeste wants Toby to promise that he hasn’t gone cold on their plan to make Martine pay. Martine and Toby go to The Dog to talk and she wants to know his story but is horrified by his answer.

Meanwhile, Jordan is back and wants Juliet’s help to sell drugs in different schools. Juliet is interested.

Elsewhere, Liberty is pining for Brody.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Al rings Rob to tell him he’s tracked down SJ and the two end up on a stakeout together. As a woman returns to the house they’re watching Al grabs the pizza box and they blag their way in after her. Al breaks into SJ’s bedsit using a credit card and Rob has to follow. Inside they find SJ out of it on drugs. She recognises Al and yells out for help. A male neighbour knocks on the door and Rob guides Al out of the room. Later, Al returns to The Mill while Karen is on the phone to a shifty Rob, and makes a flimsy excuse as to why he’s in. Karen joins Al in his room and tries to get her to tell him what’s going on. Meanwhile, Joe catches Daniel and Zara in bed together, leading to some awkward questions. Joe also calls Izzie to tell her what happened. Bear helps a patient who thinks she’s being stalked by Joe Pasquale.

Doctors, Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC One.