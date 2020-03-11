Ruth Langsford his happy to turn 60

The This Morning and Loose Women regular says that she will ’embrace’ her sixties.

Television presenter Ruth Langsford has spoken about how she intends to “embrace” turning 60. Langsford, who took part in 2017’s Strictly Come Dancing giving the dancefloor youthful moves, has no intention of ‘slowing down’.

Speaking to OK! magazine Ruth pondered her big 60 that happens next week on March 17th.

“I’m going to embrace being 60. I certainly don’t feel it.”

Ruth married GMTV personality Eamonn Holmes in 2010, and it seems living and working together has made for a happy time. The couple, as well as This Morning, have also fronted a couple of shows for Channel 5 including, How the Other Half Lives, in which they travelled to various destinations to meet the rich and consumer series Do The Right Thing.

Ruth has a keen eye for fashion and hosts her own show Ruth Langsford’s Fashion Edit on QVC. She is an Ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society and lives in London with Eamonn, their son Jack and beloved dog, Maggie.

Ruth began her television career with former regional ITV station Television South West, as a continuity announcer, which also included reading in-vision birthday greetings to young viewers with co-star Gus Honeybun the station’s rabbit mascot.

“He makes me feel very loved.”

Ruth said of Eamonn, not Gus. Ruth first appeared on Loose Women in 1999 and This Morning the following year. Other telly work includes hosting programmes for defunct TV Travel Shop which gave viewers the infamous live-blooper “nice pussy“.

This Morning, Fridays with Ruth and Eammon from 10am.