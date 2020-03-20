Pick of the Plots: Friday 20th March

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

At baby yoga Vanessa apologises to Gemma for the ‘misunderstanding’ between them and invites her to lunch. Gemma’s pleased but as Vanessa and Imogen ply her with prosecco, she hears them bitching about her. An upset Gemma grabs the buggy and heads out. In her emotional state, Gemma fails to spot an oncoming car which screeches to a halt, narrowly missing the buggy. Later, Gemma breaks down to her mum about everything but refuses to open up to Chesney.

Meanwhile, after a sleepless night, Yasmeen still can’t get hold of Geoff. Alya reveals that she’s reported Geoff to the police, Yasmeen’s furious and tells Alya not to make her choose between them. Later, Geoff makes himself out to be the victim, telling Yasmeen he does everything for her and she throws it back in his face. Yasmeen suggests they delay their move to Cyprus but Geoff is seething. In Speed Daal, Geoff tells Alya they’ll still be moving to Cyprus, albeit not immediately.

Elsewhere, Evelyn reserves a booth in the Rovers for her date with Arthur and Claudia offers to do her hair and makeup. But when Evelyn looks in the mirror, she’s horrified to realise she looks just like Claudia! Having scraped off much of the makeup, Evelyn waits for Arthur in the pub.

Also, Alina assures Emma that she has no interest in Seb and would never do anything to hurt her. David’s upset that not only is Shona still refusing to see him but she’s been in contact with Clayton.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Paddy is wracked with guilt about leaving Eve. How will he react when social services get involved?

Meanwhile, Moira is delighted when Victoria asks her to be Harry’s godmother.

Elsewhere, Marlon is relieved when everyone rallies round.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Liam orders James to keep Warren in prison, otherwise he’ll tell Mercedes who shot her.

Meanwhile, Peri feels foolish after accusing Jordan of cheating on her.

Hollyoaks, Friday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Jimmi starts the day hopeful, now they know who is responsible for setting him up and landing him in jail. Later, Leon is in his cell when a light flashes from outside the prison, clearing sending him a signal. He goes to the prison phone and calls someone about the signal, receiving instructions. Back in his room and he’s pacing, revving himself up, and it soon becomes apparent what for when he seeks out Jimmi and stabs him with a makeshift knife. Vincent arrives on the scene and for once acts decently, radioing for help. Guards come running as Jimmi struggles on the ground and Vincent does some basic first aid, whilst turning on Leon. Why did Leon do this? Meanwhile, Margrave and Farrier interrogate Al, not impressed with his amateur sleuthing. When they hear that the suspect has disappeared, they worry Al’s interfering has made things worse. Also, Eileen confronts Sid about who he is. Sid promises never to hurt Laurence.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.