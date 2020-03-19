I Know This Much Is True stars Mark Ruffalo

The promotion, released today by Sky, showcases the official trailer for limited drama series I Know This Much Is True starring Mark Ruffalo.

The story follows identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey (both played by Ruffalo) in a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.

The series shows Dominick and Thomas at different stages in their lives, beginning in their present with both brothers approaching middle-age, filled in with Dominick’s flashbacks to their young adulthood.

The latest Sky Atlantic drama comes from acclaimed writer and director Derek Cianfrance. I Know This Much Is True, a six-part limited drama series that sees Mark Ruffalo also serve as an executive producer as well as in the lead role.

The limited series is written for television and directed by Derek Cianfrance. I Know This Much Is True starring Mark Ruffalo premieres June 2020 on Sky Atlantic & NOW TV