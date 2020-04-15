Loose Women to return as part of ITV NHS Day

Loose Women will air a one-off special from the panellists’ homes tomorrow.

Loose Women will air a one-off special from the panellists’ homes tomorrow as ITV shows its appreciation for NHS front line workers with a day of dedicated programming. Christine Lampard, Brenda Edwards, Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha will broadcast from their homes for a pre-recorded special as part of ITV’s NHS Day.

Featuring specially themed content across all of the flagship ITV Daytime shows and beyond, ITV NHS Day will kick off at 6am with Piers and Susanna for GMB, handing over to GMB with Lorraine at 9am.

Eamonn and Ruth will present This Morning at 10am and the Loose Women special will follow on at 12.30pm.

“Like everyone else in the country we want to say a massive thank you to our NHS heroes. We look forward to a day of extra special programmes in celebration and gratitude for our amazing NHS staff and all they continue to do for us.” – Emma Gormley, Managing Director, ITV Daytime

ITV NHS Day then continues with bespoke content throughout the schedule including the dedicated Clap for our Carers ‘pause for applause’ at 8pm. The stories and heartfelt gratitude of survivors of CV-19 and their families will be highlighted throughout the day.

ITV has teamed up with NHS Charities Together #OneMillionClaps for the special day and will appeal to viewers to donate to the NHS and send messages of support to their staff. The NHS Charities Together Million Claps Appeal is asking anyone who can afford it to make a £5 donation, alongside a personalised message to NHS staff in their postcode area, simply by texting CLAP to 70507.

“This appeal is a vital way of helping people who work for the NHS when they need it the most. We’re delighted to partner with NHS Charities Together and put ITV’s full weight behind a campaign that will give back to the heroic NHS staff. I’m incredibly proud that we’ve been able to put this together and play our part in helping the NHS in this difficult time.” – Clare Phillips, Director of Social Purpose at ITV

Loose Women was temporarily cancelled last month due to the coronavirus outbreak with repeats taking the place of new live editions in the schedule.

ITV NHS Day from 6am tomorrow on ITV.