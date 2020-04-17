Pick of the Plots: Friday 17th April

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

Asha becomes aware of Pastel-Blue and her cronies staring at her. After being dragged home by Dev, Asha looks at her phone and is sickened to realise that her naked pictures are being widely shared. In Speed Daal, Steve and Leanne clash over Oliver before Steve and Tracy find a police car outside their house. They eject the revellers from the house and order Amy to start clearing up.

Meanwhile, Johnny masks his worry about Scott but suggests to Jenny that they should visit Eva in France. Jenny worries that it’s too short notice to find cover and suggests he go on his own.

Elsewhere, Ken, Claudia and Norris discover that Charles has been ripping off the residents at Stillwaters left, right and centre. Evelyn is impressed when Arthur reveals that he protested against the second runway.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sam and Lydia exchange their wedding vows. As their union is made final, there are cheers of delight from all. Lydia and Vinny officially join the Dingle family by drinking from ‘the welly’.

Meanwhile, Mandy has lied to Paul by telling him that Vinny is no longer in the village. However, as Vinny takes his place in a family line picture outside The Woolpack, we see Paul sitting in his car across the road watching – fully aware his son is still in Emmerdale after all.

Elsewhere, Belle is taken aback when Jamie declares that he loves her and is going to leave Andrea for her. Paddy continues to keep up the pretence that all is well to Chas.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Shak heads to his mums to do some washing and is shocked to find her crying in bed. Ruhma puts her low mood down to illness but Shak gives Daniel a call to find out more. Daniel tells Shak a serious allegation has been made about Ruhma and she isn’t allowed to work. Shak has a chat with his mum and finds out about what happened with Doug. Later, a concerned Daniel drops in to see Ruhma and asks Shak if he could move back in with her. At the Mill Bear is trying to replace the racist soap dispensers, while Al is pleased to get a call from Jimmi…

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.