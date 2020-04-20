Coronation Street’s Yasmeen to attack abusive hubby Geoff

Newly-released pictures from the soap reveal Yasmeen’s horror after she stabs Geoff in the neck.

Geoff rounds on Yasmeen brandishing a knife

Yasmeen, played by Shelley King, is backed into a corner by bullying Geoff and feeling ‘like a wounded animal’ she grabs a wine bottle and hits him, slashing his neck with the broken glass. Afterwards, a terrified Yasmeen dials 999 and tells the operator that she has just killed her husband. Has she killed him? Will anyone believe she acted in self-defence?

The saga will transmit the gory scenes next week.

The characters have been at the centre of a coercive control abuse storyline over the past year with Geoff’s vile actions including isolating Yasmeen from her loved ones, chipping away at her confidence, locking her in a magician’s box and forcing her to eat her own pet chicken. He has also been spying on her after installing CCTV surveillance cameras around the house without her knowledge.

His use of an escort agency recently came to light and Yasmeen went to the police to access information about his background under Clare’s Law. The abuse continues in next week’s episodes when Geoff denies Yasmeen food and blames her for having a sexually transmitted disease. When they are invited on a night out by Sally and Tim, he forces Yasmeen to wear a dress he bought for an escort.

Yasmeen watches in horror as Geoff stumbles backwards clutching his neck

Geoff reels from the wound inflicted on him by Yasmeen

Back at home he locks a distraught and upset Yasmeen in the house, before returning and goading her by eating food in front of her, leading Yasmeen to lash out at him in terror.

“Geoff has a bottle of wine on the table and food, he doesn’t offer her anything. All Yasmeen wants is to eat something and hug him. She wants him to forgive her. She is not thinking coherently; she hasn’t eaten for two and a half days properly. What she does is react like a wounded cornered animal she just wants it all to stop, she defends herself she doesn’t attack him but it is him who ends up bleeding on the kitchen floor.” – Shelley King

Shelley added that these were the hardest scenes she has had to film during this storyline: “There have been many very difficult scenes throughout this storyline but just the technical aspect of a scene like this means that something you see that just plays out for three minutes might take the whole day to film.”

“Ian and I are very close, we are great friends and we understand each other. During the day and a half that we concentrated on the portrayal of that horror we had to keep in the moment, barely talking outside the scene. It was also a closed set. You have to contact so many things in yourself, when you have three minutes filmed over a day and half you have no recovery time and you can’t afford to joke and laugh. Every single person on set understood and were amazing and were concentrating on making those moments happen.” – Shelley King

The episode which airs on May 1st will leave viewers wondering if Geoff’s reign of terror is finally over.

If you or someone you know is at risk from domestic abuse please go to: www.womensaid.org.uk