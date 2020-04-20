Pick of the Plots: Monday 20th April

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Asha’s horrified when Dev forces her to attend Mary’s youth volunteering group, tidying up Victoria Gardens. Aadi clocks one of the lads sniggering at Asha. As Amy, Summer and Kelly try to comfort Asha in Victoria Gardens, Aadi starts a fight with the lad for mocking his sister. Mary’s helpless as the boys brawl. Later, Asha’s sickened when she is sent a link to her naked video on a porn site.

Meanwhile, Ken acquires proof that Charles deposited all payments from the Stillwaters residents into his personal bank account and at the Stillwaters election, he gleefully exposes Charles to the residents. The election result is announced.

Elsewhere, Carla agrees that she and Peter will move in to run the pub and take care of Scott so that Jenny can go to France with Johnny. In spite of his best efforts, Johnny comes face to face with Scott, who greets him as an old friend.

Also, Sally falls in love with an expensive wedding dress. Tim wonders how he will afford it.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sonia urges Whitney to get back to normal but then finds out that Michaela has posted online about her. On the market, Whitney notices everyone staring at her and despite Sonia and Chantelle’s efforts at keeping it a secret, Whitney sees Michaela’s posts leaving her crushed.

Max later arrives and after opening up about his time in prison, Whitney is determined to take matters in to her own hands. Later, Whitney’s plan becomes clear when she clutches her passport.

Meanwhile, with Whitney on her mind, Tiffany berates Keegan for his mood. The chaos at the Taylors proves too much for Keegan leading him to explode. However, Keegan is mortified when Bailey oversees.

Elsewhere, Ash and Vinny panic when Suki arrives home early. Ash apologises to Iqra after their run-in. After speaking to Callum, Stuart is inspired to propose to Rainie again and arranges an elaborate proposal.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

On her first day of chemotherapy, Vanessa urges Charity to stay home and look after a sick Moses. At the hospital, Vanessa prepares to begin her treatment alone when Kerry happens to be walking past and decides to keep her company.

There’s a thawing between Kerry and Vanessa, however it’s interrupted when a horrified Charity arrives and flips out.

Elsewhere, Mandy keeps Dan at arm’s length and opens up to Lydia about her history with Paul. Dawn seeks out advice over Lucas.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Marnie and James confront Juliet over the large amount of cash in her bag from her trip and think Sid’s to blame. Juliet lies that she sold some stolen laptops but Marnie remains suspicious.

Meanwhile, Kyle promises to take Nancy for lunch to make up for ditching her with his parents, but has something to do first. He’s relieved to find Darren at home with Mandy, but he’s not ok and confides in Kyle that he couldn’t bring himself to call a therapist.

Kyle invites them both to lunch with him and Nancy, which doesn’t go down well, but Kyle is just trying to keep Darren busy. Darren wants to tell Mandy the truth, but Kyle doesn’t think she’ll understand. Nancy and Mandy are curious about what they are whispering about.

Elsewhere, Martine and Felix are getting on well, like old-times. Walter disapproves when Lisa says how ‘fit’ Felix is. Luke, Ollie and Imran go for a kick-about but it fails to take Ollie’s mind off baby Thierry.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Shak is worried about his mum as her mood seems to have taken a turn for the worse over the weekend. He calls Daniel asking for help, but he is up to his eyes at work. Shak decides to try some reverse psychology and manages to get Ruhma out of the house for a bit. Meanwhile, Daniel and Zara realise that they can’t interfere, or they risk making things worse for Ruhma. She is just going to have to deal with things on her own. Later, Ruhma’s mood crashes again when she gets an email from her midwife advocate.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.