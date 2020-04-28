Bradley Johnson launches Emmerdale’s Woolpack music sessions

The cast of Emmerdale will attempt a new way of entertaining the nation via YouTube.

“When I was asked to perform for The Woolpack Sessions I was delighted. It’s a perfect opportunity to put a smile on peoples faces in such a strange time. Everyone loves a good sing song and I will find any excuse to get the piano out. Hopefully people will like it and it will entertain them. I hope everyone is staying well and staying safe.” – actor Bradley Johnson

Whilst filming has been halted on ITV’s Emmerdale, some cast are finding new ways to keep their creative juices flowing. You can join them as they perform as-live music sessions straight from their living rooms.

This new way of connecting with fans has been spear-headed by the Emmerdale Digital team and should prove popular with fans of the award winning soap.

Every week, various Emmerdale cast members will perform covers of their favourite songs. These will be put out under the title of The Woolpack Sessions and will exclusively stream on the Emmerdale channel on YouTube

First up to the mic on Thursday 30th April at 7pm is Bradley Johnson who plays the role of Vinny. Bradley will sing and perform the Whitney Houston camp classic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’.

Other cast set to be involved in the coming weeks are: Isobel Steele who plays Liv and Olivia Bromley who plays Dawn.