Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 28th April

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Chantelle does her best to support Gray but later at work, Gray is unable to get hold of her and when he finally does, there is a power cut cutting him off. Things grow worse when Chantelle realises she is locked in with Kheerat.

Meanwhile, Peter learns of Bobby’s plans to go to the club night and knocks his confidence concerning Dotty. Later at the club, Dotty refuses to sell Bobby some laughing gas. Bobby is further put out when Peter beats him to getting Dotty a drink. Upset, Bobby follows one of Dotty’s customers. As Dotty and Peter go to kiss, Bobby collapses.

Elsewhere, Denise picks up on Patrick’s mood following his chat with Isaac and when Isaac reveals both Patrick and Sheree are hiding something, Denise hatches a plan to uncover what’s going on. Alone with his mum, Isaac demands the truth – will Sheree come clean?

Also, Linda is adamant she can’t return to her support group with Phil there leaving Shirley and Mick frustrated.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Sami finds Verity and James at Salon De Thé and asks if he can join their new law firm as a third partner. Verity sets him the challenge of finding the perfect epi-centric premises for the new venture, and then she’ll consider his proposition…

Verity sets her sights on Donovan’s salon and makes Grace an offer, but it’s up to Courtney to make the final decision. Meanwhile, Tony is concerned about the new pills he’s been taking, unaware that Edward has tampered with his medication. he decides to stop taking them.

Elsewhere, Luke’s birthday is coming up and Cindy is planning a party.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

At the Icon, Sid and Bear bond over music and realise that they have a mutual DJ friend. They agree to go to a gig together. Ayesha arrives to pick up a takeaway, the atmosphere changes and Bear makes a quick exit. Back at The Mill, Sid questions Bear about the way things are with him and Ayesha, leading Bear to joke that Sid fancies her. Sid admits that they used to go out but broke up because she had ‘commitment issues’. For Bear this explains a lot. Meanwhile, Valerie and Karen arrive at Ruhma’s house with a picnic basket. Ruhma reminds them it’s Ramadan, leaving Valerie mortified. After some initial awkwardness, the conversation begins to flow. Later, Karen has to take a call from social services. She returns with crumbs on her top and can’t deny she ate some of the picnic. Ruhma says she was glad to see them, despite Valerie’s Ramadan faux pas.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.