Pick of the Plots: Friday 8th May

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Alya tells Sally that Geoff has been controlling Yasmeen for months and that she’s never had a drink problem. As Yasmeen continues to be questioned by the police, Alya addresses her friends in the Rovers. Imran watches as a bewildered and upset Yasmeen is charged.

Meanwhile, having learnt how Kelly shared the naked video of Asha, Paul puts pressure on Billy to chuck her out of the flat. Adam gleans from Ryan that Ali has left the area after pleading guilty to assaulting Gary. Gary begs Billy and Paul to give Kelly another chance, can he persuade them without giving away too much?

Elsewhere, Asha thanks Nina for sticking up for her and explains that she has low self esteem. Asha later opens an envelope to find it contains a sketch of her. Realising it’s from Nina, Asha smiles, touched.

Also, David misses Max’s speech at the Outreach Awards, upsetting the boy.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

On a camping trip, things turn dangerous when the fire is left ready to light with only Arthur and Archie present.

Meanwhile, Wendy is enthusiastic when Victoria leaves her alone with Harry for a brief period.

Later, Victoria’s excited about the job she has just been offered, running the HOP restaurant.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

There is no episode of Doctors today.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.