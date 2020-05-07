Despite Ayesha just wanting to go home and have a relaxing night, Valerie manages to convince her to go to the Icon for a drink, determined to set her up with Bear. Ayesha and Valerie arrive at the Icon to find Jimmi and Emma already there. Ayesha, knowing Valerie was up to something, isn’t entirely surprised, but she’s pleased. As Ayesha lays into the cocktails, Valerie seems to have pulled and goes to talk to the guy – Toby.

Ayesha gets drunker and complains to Jimmi about Bear. Jimmi suggests to Valerie that Ayesha has had enough and she should take her home but Valerie has scored and begs Jimmi to do it. Jimmi agrees as Valerie heads off with Toby.

On the way to the Icon Sid and Bear get stopped by the police and Bear is convinced PC Bell has stopped them because of their race. Sid’s uncomfortable at Bear making assumptions. As Bell continues to detain them and does a breathalyser test, Bear’s annoyance increases. When Bell hears that Bear runs a medical practice and queries his access to drugs even Sid starts to see them being stopped as harassment. PC Bell eventually lets them go but Bear, fuming, wants to report her.

Meanwhile, Karen is about to leave to go to Ayesha’s surprise party when she’s shocked to find that Jay’s had an epileptic seizure. Karen thinks it’s because he stopped smoking his joints and resolves to get him some cannabis oil, despite Rob’s misgivings.