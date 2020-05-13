Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 13th May

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

Steve and Leanne describe Oliver’s symptoms to the doctor.

Meanwhile, David heads to the rough estate and spotting some drug dealers, leaps on the bonnet of their car. The lads give chase, is David in danger?

Elsewhere, Alya tells Sean how Yasmeen is the victim of domestic abuse. Cathy and Bernie bury the hatchet.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Laurel informs the police to teach Arthur a lesson, but how will Arthur react?

Meanwhile, Rhona brings over Johnny’s guardianship documents, leaving Charity hurt and she later snaps. After a blazing row, Vanessa and Charity are still upset with each other.

Elsewhere, Will apologises to Harriet.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Karen is worried about Jay’s epilepsy and asks Daniel and Al for advice about cannabis oil but gets nowhere. Valerie tries to cheer her up by explaining how inspirational she is as a foster mum – so much so that she has decided to foster… kittens.

Karen is taken aback by Valerie’s belief that fostering children and kittens is no different, but eventually sees the funny side.

Meanwhile, Ayesha offers to join Bear at his friend’s gig when Sid bails on him. Ayesha is surprised to find DJ Smithy is an ex-girlfriend and fan of Bear’s who waxes lyrical about how brilliant he is.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.