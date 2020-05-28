Tiger Woods documentary coming to Sky

Tiger Woods: Back offers exclusive interviews and never-seen-before footage of one of sports’ greatest ever comebacks.

As fans anticipate the return of live sport, Sky is set to offer customers access to a selection of popular sporting documentaries via the brand-new Sky Documentaries service, Sky Sports and NOW TV.

Forming part of the line-up, Sky original Tiger Woods: Back is based on the story of one of sports’ greatest ever comebacks, the documentary takes an in-depth look into the golfer’s 2019 Masters victory with never-before-seen footage from the Sky Sports archive and exclusive interviews with golfing legend Butch Harmon, Sir Nick Faldo, Jaime Diaz, Notah Begay III, Ewen Murray and Consultant Neurological Spinal Surgeon Mr Peter Hamlyn.

Tiger Woods: Back will air 9pm, 5 June on Sky Documentaries.

Other sporting documentaries, including two brand-new Sky original commissions, available on the new Sky Documentaries service are: Busby, Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes, The Armstrong Lie, Women of Troy, Kevin Pietersen: Story of a Genius, Ferrari Race to Immortality, and Kenny.