Pick of the Plots: Friday 29th May

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

Having taken a call from Shona’s key worker, David announces that Shona wants to visit but doesn’t want him there. Shona visits Gail and Sarah but her confusion is apparent. However, to Gail’s delight, Shona instinctively knows where the tea bags are kept. Whilst Gail and Sarah discuss Shona’s progress with Alice, Shona wanders out to the garden and disappears…

Meanwhile, Alya visits Yasmeen in prison and assures her that she knows Geoff abused her but Yasmeen refuses to discuss it. Tim’s furious when he collects Geoff from hospital and they find out that Alya has changed the locks. Geoff secretly checks his video-feed on his phone.

Elsewhere, Dev shows Asha an article about reputation management, a company that helps you to stay safe online, but Asha just wants to move on. Dev refuses to let the matter drop when Aadi gets into a fight with Corey.

Also, the doctor tells Leanne that Oliver’s test results won’t be back for a few weeks and he can go home. Leanne is convinced that things are on the up, but Steve and Nick mask their concern. Michael worries about leaving Tianna and Grace when James reveals he’s booked a holiday for them.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Andrea sees Jamie’s laptop and realises the affair is still going on. Jamie tells Andrea he’s spending the night at a conference, but she knows he’s lying. Leyla advises Andrea to dump Jamie but Andrea doesn’t think she can. But later, with matters worse, Andrea vows to get revenge on Jamie and recruits Leyla to help her.

Meanwhile, when it’s clear that Wendy wants to have another chance with Bob, Manpreet suggests she writes him a letter.

Elsewhere, Moira takes out her annoyance on Rhona; Mandy has a plan.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Ruhma springs into action when Tanya goes into labour at home. The paramedics arrive to take Tanya to hospital and Ruhma is torn – the conditions of her suspension mean that she really shouldn’t accompany Tanya to hospital but she can’t bear to have Tanya go through the ordeal alone. After some time alone mulling it over, Ruhma decides to follow Tanya to the hospital. Deborah isn’t happy to see Ruhma arrive – they could both get in trouble if the NMC find out. Ruhma works hard to convince Deborah that nobody will find out but even if they do, she’s determined that Tanya will not give birth alone. Deborah remains conflicted about Ruhma’s rule breaking. Meanwhile, Ayesha and Bear host a meeting to make final preparations for the BAME organ donor campaign.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.