Pick of the Plots: Monday 1st June

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

The police arrive and order Alya to hand over the keys to No.6. Knowing she’s beaten, Alya shoves the keys at Geoff. Having finally gained entry Geoff retrieves his hidden camera. Opening his laptop, Geoff logs in, locates the footage of their final argument and deletes it. But when Tim suddenly appears will Geoff be forced to explain himself?

Meanwhile, David’s relieved to find Shona with Roy and as Alice takes her back to the rehab centre, he’s struck with an idea.

Elsewhere, Dev announces to Asha and Aadi that he’s sending them to Oakhill, but Mary notes the strain it will place him under financially. Michael breaks the news to James that he can’t go on holiday with him. Leanne brings Oliver home from hospital.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

It’s the day of Ben and Phil’s job but with Ben distracted by Peter and Lola, he nearly gets hit by a car. Suspicious, Ben angrily questions Lola but Jay quickly steps-in. At home, Ben and Phil run through the job but Ben struggles to hear leading Phil to get frustrated. As Ben shows Phil a gun he’s bought, it’s the final straw for Phil.

Having been dropped from the job, Ben tried to get to the bottom of what’s going on with Lola, but he’s stunned when Jay tells him that she had an abortion because of him. Fuming, Ben drags Lola out of the salon forcing her to admit she slept with Peter. After Ben shares some horrid words with Lola, he heads to the Prince Albert to get drunk but when he later looks for Peter, he is suspicious to see a van follow Danny and Phil as they leave for the job.

Worried, Ben takes Gray’s car from the Arches and after changing the number plate, rushes to the warehouse. With the job underway, the situation quickly spirals out of control for Ben when he has a gun pointed at him and makes an alarming discovery.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Leyla collects everyone’s phones for the pub quiz, but discreetly pockets Belle’s phone along with a USB stick. There’s shock all round as Belle and Jamie’s texts are shown on a big screen. Andrea pretends this is the first she has known of Jamie’s affair and flees in disgust, but how will Belle feel when Jamie blames her for outing them?

Meanwhile, Rhona and Moira clash during a client meeting with restaurant boss Ricky. Rhona suggests drawing a line in their partnership before heading out.

Elsewhere, Rishi shows Wendy’s love letter to Bob, who can’t help but be shocked by what he reads. Amelia eggs the cafe as payback for her dad.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Nancy and Kyle fight over his drug addiction. Nancy kicks Kyle out when he can’t commit to giving up the drugs.

Meanwhile, Leela realises that Jordan’s been living out of his car. She offers for him to stay at hers after he opens up about having nowhere to live. They have a heart to heart about their upbringing. Peri tells Yazz that she has a new boyfriend who she really likes.

Elsewhere, Mercedes and Sylver are loved up, unaware Cher is watching them. Misbah leaves for her secondment.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Tanya thinks it might be time to leave Ruhma’s now the baby is born and Mark is out of the picture – but Ruhma insists there’s no rush. Deborah feels that she has no option but to bring Daniel and Zara up to speed on Ruhma’s houseguest. Meanwhile, Ayesha, Bear and Sid take centre stage in The Mill’s BAME organ donor campaign. A local journalist arrives and before long the campaign is trending on social media. Buoyed by their success, Bear and Ayesha head to the Icon together. Bear is full of praise for his colleague and the pair start to get even closer…

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.