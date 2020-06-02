Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 2nd June

Karen tells Sharon that there’s still time to say goodbye to Kayden and after Billy gives her a reality check, Sharon finds herself at Karen’s flat. As Karen prepares to leave Albert Square, Keegan talks to his mum and asks to move with her. Meanwhile, Tiffany opens up to Denise about her relationship with Keegan and feeling buoyed up, reminds Keegan she’s his wife and loves him. Will Keegan listen?

With Ruby moving into number 43, Jack offers Max some advice about his relationship but Max is further put out when he spots Ruby and Martin flirting. Wanting to prove himself, Max pulls Vinny up on dealing the laughing gas.

Elsewhere, Callum turns to Sharon for advice about dating a Mitchell but he is frustrated when she tells him to turn a blind eye to their dodgy dealings.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

The McQueen family are getting The Dog ready for Mercedes and Sylver’s vow renewal, while Cher watches on. She uses smitten Romeo to get in. While the ceremony is under way, she sneaks upstairs, where she’s caught by Warren, and she mistakes him for Sylver.

Meanwhile, Kyle urges Darren to help him fix things with Nancy. Mandy interrupts them and interrogates Darren, and tells him that he needs to focus on getting better, not helping Kyle.

Elsewhere, John Paul invites George to the vow renewal, but Nana’s unimpressed when she finds out what he does for a living. Peri thinks Jordan wants to take things to the next level when he asks to meet her at the Salon De The later.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

After sharing a kiss with Bear, Ayesha takes a call from Fern, an old friend. They meet up and Fern, now working for a PR company, says they were very impressed with the BAME donor campaign. She offers Ayesha a job as project manager for an international anti-malaria campaign, “a once in a lifetime adventure”. Ayesha is taken aback, but tempted. Valerie is upset at the idea of Ayesha leaving but tells her to go for it. Ayesha thanks her and tells her about her evening with Bear. Valerie is ecstatic but Ayesha tells her to keep it all under her hat. Meanwhile, Al confides in Jimmi how stressful he finds keeping tabs on his mother’s condition from afar. Al reveals he’s seriously considering moving in with his mother – and leaving Letherbridge. Elsewhere, Valerie is inspired by a viral video encouraging people to do their bit for the environment.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.