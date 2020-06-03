ITV2 release Love Island Australia promo

ITV2 today announces that the first series of Love Island: Australia will be broadcast on the channel this summer.

Starting later this month and airing nightly on ITV2, the Australian version of the UK’s favourite dating show is hosted by Sophie Monk and narrated by Eoghan McDermott. The series sees a bunch of sizzling Aussie singles embark on the ultimate summer of love, leaving the Australian winter behind them, as they take up residence in a luxury villa in Mallorca.

Playing the definitive game of love, the Aussie Islanders will get to know each other in the hope of finding romance. But as new bombshells arrive on the Island, which couples will stand the test of time and make it all the way to the final, and have a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize?

The promo for the new series launched on ITV2 today and says “Bring on the Bombshells, the Bromances and a little bit of Naughty Naughty! It’s the Love Island you love, just with a different accent. Bring it on!”

The UK series of Love Island has been cancelled for 2020 following the global pandemic, it now won’t go back into production until 2021 at the earliest ITV last month revealed. Earlier plans had suggested the show relocate from South Africa (Winter edition) / Mallorca (Summer edition) to the UK, with a possible location being Cornwall. However the team behind the show decided it best to not produce any series as a UK based version may ‘not be the same’ for viewers.