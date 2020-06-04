Ayesha hands in her notice to Daniel, Zara and Bear, and is upset when Bear avoids making eye contact with her. Ayesha tells the rest of the staff and they offer her their congratulations. However, Ayesha later gets a call from Fern which throws another spanner in the works. Ayesha informs Zara that she needs to leave next week instead and Zara even shocks herself with her response.

Ayesha demands that Bear intervene on her behalf but he is more interested on how it will affect their future as a couple. Zara begins to regret her actions when Daniel reminds her she has just cut of her nose to spite her face.

Meanwhile, Ruhma finds an email that she has overlooked which is from her manager requesting a meeting today. Tanya wishes her luck as she rushes off. During the meeting, Ruhma puts up a spirited defence of her actions but Grahame is incredulous as to why she would further risk her career by having Tanya staying at her house. The meeting is interrupted by the arrival of Tanya and the baby but Grahame refuses to be emotionally blackmailed.