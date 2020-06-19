Pick of the Plots: Friday 19th June

The latest goings on in Coronation Street.

Carla covers to Peter but eventually comes clean, admitting that he is trying to blackmail her with Chelsey. When Jordan and Chelsea return to the pub, Carla makes a decision to face up to them. Scott escorts Chelsey and Jordan out of the pub. Later, as Peter returns there is a news report on the radio about a serious assault of a man and a woman on a local estate, he turns the radio off so Carla doesn’t hear it.

Meanwhile, Adam is pleased to see Daniel having a good time with an attractive woman. When Nicky suggests they make a night of it Daniel agrees and they head out.

Elsewhere, Alya tells Imran how she suspects Sally kicked Geoff out because underneath, she knows Yasmeen to be the innocent party and they need to get her on board. An angry Faye packs her rucksack and tells Tim and Sally that she’s moving in with Geoff to show her support.

Also, David calls at the café flat and drops off some of Shona’s things in preparation for her arrival. Evelyn meets up with Arthur for a drink.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.