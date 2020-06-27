First preview trailer released for Sky’s Little Birds

Little Birds takes the audience and all the characters on a witty, moving and distinctly provocative journey towards freedom and independence.

“Little Birds is an utterly unique and original series. Today’s trailer demonstrates not only an astonishing visual ambition but also announces the series as an audacious signature piece in our portfolio. We’re incredibly proud to bring this experiential contemporary take on 1950s Tangier to our customers and leave them with a feeling of intrigue, and a desire to live their life their way!” – Cameron Roach, Director of Drama at Sky

The first trailer has been released for the Sky original Little Birds, starring Juno Temple, Yumna Marwan, Hugh Skinner, Nina Sosanya, David Costabile, Raphael Acloque, Rossy de Palma and Amy Landecker. All episodes of the drama series will launch on the 4th of August.

Little Birds springboards from the erotic vignettes of Anais Nin into the Tangier International Zone of the 1950s. We arrive there with New York heiress Lucy Savage (Juno Temple) fresh off the transatlantic steamer and ready for love and marriage in exotic climes. But when her husband Hugo (Hugh Skinner) does not greet her in the way she expected, she spins off into the surprising, diverse and degenerate world of Tangier in 1955.

Period drama about an ingénue abroad this is not. Instead, Sky original Little Birds is a contemporary and daring tale of a woman losing and then finding herself down a mesmerising rabbit hole. What Lucy discovers is a world in flux, a country quivering on the cusp of independence, populated by a myriad of characters including a scandalous dominatrix, Cherifa Lamor (Yumna Marwan) who particularly captures Lucy’s imagination.