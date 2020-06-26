Pick of the Plots: Friday 26th June

The latest goings on in Coronation Street.

Leanne feels as though Oliver is showing real signs of improvement but she is shocked when Amy reveals Steve has booked a trip for them all to Cornwall. They head for their appointment with the consultant to see if Oliver’s feeding tube can be removed but despite finally conceding that the trip sounds like a good idea, Leanne is worried about what the consultant may have to say about Oliver.

Meanwhile, after meeting with Gemma who talks about what a great relationship Shona had with David, Shona decides to invite him to the flat, David is pleased but he is shocked when she leans in for a kiss and suggests they have sex.

Elsewhere, Nina is making placards, explaining to Toyah that she and Evelyn off to lobby the local MP. Roy offers them his full support. Promising Imran that she won’t get arrested, Toyah joins Evelyn and Nina on their protest. After a successful protest, Toyah hurries home to Imran in time for their fostering meeting.

Also, Seb and Alina agree to meet for a drink just as mates. Fiz laments to Tyrone that all their conversations are about food and the kids.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.