Boyzlife, Brookyln Zoo, Hue & Cry and KT Tunstall join Live from the Drive-In events

Live Nation Entertainment has announced more artists for Utilita Live From The Drive-In.

The series of live drive-in concerts situated across 12 venues in the UK have added further performances to their gigs with Boyzlife, Brookyln Zoo, Hipsway, Hue & Cry, KT Tunstall, The LaFontaines, M Huncho, Majestic Presents Limitless, The Mersey Beatles, Reef Featuring Andy Taylor, Tom Grennan, What’s Love Go To Do With It? and Whitney – Queen of The Night all added to the line up.

Live Nation is reimagining the live music experience during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy concerts in a one-of-a-kind drive-in setting from their own private individual viewing zones next to their cars. Designed to comply with all official guidelines, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will deliver the U.K.’s premier drive-in experience featuring a series of music concerts, theatre performances, comedy shows and family experiences this Summer.

With easy access to the M25, A1 and A41, Colesdale Farm will play host to Utilita Live From The Drive-In in London.

Utilita Live From The Drive-In will see some of the biggest names in UK music perform live on stage backed by a full concert production that audiences can experience from the comfort of their designated area, with each vehicle appropriately distanced from one another. Utilita Live From The Drive-In will also offer carefully curated family events for kids of all ages from West End theatre extravaganzas to interactive science shows, fun live music and DJs and some very well-known TV stars and characters from children television – more to be announced and added to the schedule.

The gigs will have a capacity of approximately 300 cars per show and boast concert quality sound from a live stages with a full state of the art sound system, lighting rig and high definition LED screens, creating an arena or stadium concert feel in a safe Drive-In setting adhering to the Government’s current social distancing rules to protect fans, artists, crews and staff at all times.

For more information including complete performance schedules, artists taking part, new dates and ticket availability please visit livenation.co.uk/utilitalivefromthedrivein.