Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 15th July

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

As Alya and Imran, Tim and Faye ponder Geoff’s attempt to retract his statement, Alya is shocked when Yasmeen calls from prison and tells her that this latest twist makes her think Geoff is genuinely sorry for everything. Alya is horrified to realise Yasmeen is considering taking him back.

Meanwhile, Kevin urges Abi to meet up with the twins one last time before they leave for Australia or she’ll live to regret it. Seb tells Abi that the adoptive parents are happy for them to meet with the twins and say their goodbyes. What will Abi do?

Elsewhere, Carla calls at the factory and tells Nick she feels it’s time she got back into the business. Gary turns up at the factory to discuss his rent demands. When Peter reports that Carla’s in the doghouse with Tracy for buying Amy some expensive trainers, Scott’s quick to criticise him for not taking the rap for Carla.

Also, desperate to see Nicky again, Daniel is disappointed when Adam refuses to mind Bertie for him.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Andrea decides to win Jamie over with a date night, but she is shocked when Jamie admits that he doesn’t love her anymore – he loves Belle. Jamie is left feeling helpless when Andrea threatens to go to the police if he leaves her.

Meanwhile, Bob is adamant that he can run the cafe while Brenda is away, but is concerned when he receives a text saying the insurance won’t pay out to help pay off Dan. Nicola has a suggestion for Bob.

Elsewhere, Cain walks in to find Nate and Rhona discussing their collaboration. Cain warns them not to tell Moira about their business deal.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.