Hollyoaks confirms transmission break as filming resumes

The show will be taking a break from our screens.

Hollyoaks resumed filming at their Liverpool Lime Pictures studios yesterday (Monday 13th July) with temperature checks and social distancing measures in place.

Bosses have announced that new episodes will cease airing on Channel 4 and E4 from Tuesday 21st July ahead of a return to four episodes per week in September.

A new trailer, showcasing newly-recorded material, is planned to follow the final (for now) Channel 4 episode on Tuesday 21st .

Hollyoaks currently air two episodes a week from the stock produced before lockdown commenced, with classic editions filling the void in a strand entitled ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ introduced by cast members via webcam. Filming was halted in March due to the global pandemic and government lockdown measures.

The Hollyoaks Favourites strand, which airs on E4, will see an extra episode from 21st July as the revisits continue with Hannah Ashworth’s (Emma Rigby) battle with anorexia from 2007.

The upcoming break marks only the second time there has been an interruption to new transmissions of Hollyoaks. The soap previously took a break in the summer of 1996 in preparation of upping its output to 2 nights a week.