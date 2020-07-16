EastEnders’ Tameka Empson reveals baby news

EastEnders star Tameka Empson revealed exclusively on today’s Loose Women that she’s given birth to a baby boy while on a break from the soap.

Explaining why she hasn’t been on our screens as Kim Fox for a while, Tameka said “I have been contributing to the human race… I have a baby boy, a bouncing baby boy.”

“[It’s] a challenge… nothing prepares you for it,” Tameka said of juggling two children in lockdown. “My daughter is 6 and we’re doing home schooling, and then you’ve got a new born and you’ve got to watch everything… he’s sleeping now, which helps. I’m made of the good stuff, I’ve come through it OK.”

Tameka revealed that she had kept the news to herself because she “wanted to enjoy it” adding “but now, he’s here and he’s loud!”

Interviewed via video alongside Diane Parish who plays on-screen sis Denise, the pair promised their Walford alter egos will be reunited soon with Tameka noting that she is due to return to filming “by the end of the year”.

Tameka recently returned to the EastEnders set to record an episode of Secrets From The Square with Diane. Tune in to BBC One at 8pm this Monday (July, 20) to find out what they had to say about their time on the show.