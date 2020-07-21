Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 21st July

Pat and Peggy clash in spectacular fashion following an accusation that Frank and Pat are having an affair behind their partner’s backs.

Frank searches for a missing Roy.

This episode was originally broadcast on 27th October 1998.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Mitchell asks Celeste and Toby to be his maid of honour and best man. The celebrations are interrupted by Walter’s arrival. Scott decides to tell Walter the truth about the wedding.

Meanwhile, Lisa is distracted after being stood up by Felix. When Lisa finally gets a text from him, she goes to his flat and seduces him.

Elsewhere, Buster has refused Brody’s request for a visit, leaving him feeling powerless. Sienna takes his mind off it by baby-proofing the flat.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.