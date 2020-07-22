Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 22nd July

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Yasmeen’s cell mate gives her a book on coercive control. Yasmeen rings Geoff and tells him she does want to be with him again. But is she playing him at his own game?

Meanwhile, Laura tells Adam how Gary threatened her and refuses point blank to call Rick. Adam shares his suspicions with Imran and tells him how he’s traced the cash that Rick has been sending his ex-wife back to Gary – could Rick be dead? Adam approaches Gary and accuses him of killing Rick Neelan. Gary’s rattled.

Elsewhere, Nicky tells Daniel that they could do a lot more than talk for the money he’s paying her. But Daniel explains it’s not about sex, just her company alone is making him feel better.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Andrea lets slip to Kim that Jamie was the one who ran Moira over.

Jamie feels like he’s at his lowest ebb after Belle refuses to have a drink with him.

Meanwhile, Harriet insists Malone had nothing to do with Moira’s hit and run. She asks Cain to think before doing anything stupid.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.