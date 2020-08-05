Sky History to commemorate 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain

Sky HISTORY will mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain with special programming dedicated to one of the most decisive, important and famous military campaigns of the Second World War.

On the eve of Battle of Britain Day the channel will air three hours of back-to-back documentaries examining the crucial aerial conflict between the Royal Air Force (RAF) and its allies and the German Luftwaffe.

Beginning at 9pm on Monday 14th September, the programming event takes-off with an exclusive commission, Battle of Britain 80: Allies At War. The documentary, produced by Nik Coleman TV, offers a unique perspective of the critical period in June-July 1940, when, with Britain and her armed forces in disarray following the ragged retreat from Dunkirk, she somehow found the energy to regroup and, with her allies, to forge an airborne counter-attacking force so formidable that it humbled the mighty Luftwaffe in just three months.

The film reveals untold stories from Polish and Czech pilots who had escaped prisoner-of-war camps in the Nazi-occupied zones and made their way across Europe, for a chance to fly alongside ‘The Few’ and write their names in the annals of history.

Following at 10pm, is the all new and exclusive Battle of Britain: The Race for Radar which reveals the inside story of the development of Britain’s coastal radar network, which did so much to detect and thwart the Luftwaffe’s bombing raids on Britain. It also explores the Nazis’ desperate attempts to get their hands on this vital technology, deploying their feared Zeppelins in a series of pre-war spying missions.

Rounding off the evening of programming, at 11pm, is the first instalment of the three-part series Battle of Britain, which tells the remarkable story of human endeavour, conflict and sacrifice – both in the air and on the ground – of the key protagonists who fought, won and lost the Battle of Britain. The series continues Mondays at 11pm.

