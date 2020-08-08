Netflix begin production on period thriller Jaguar

The serial is set in the sixties, focusing on revenge for WWII war crimes.

Filming has begun on drama Jaguar, a new Netflix original series produced by Bambú Producciones and directed by Carlos Sedes and Jacobo Martínez.

Jaguar is a period drama set in 1960s Spain, where hundreds of ex-Nazis are hiding out. Isabel Garrido (Blanca Suárez, Cable Girls, The Boat, The Boarding School), a survivor of the the Mauthausen concentration camp, is also here — not to hide but to find Bachmann, known as the most dangerous man in Europe.

While searching for him, Isabel learns others are looking for Bachmann, too, so she joins with other Nazi hunters who are out for justice. Her code name: Jaguar.

The show is created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira and written by them along with David Orea, Salvador S. Molina, and Moises Gómez.

The cast also includes Iván Marcos playing Lucena, Francesc Garrido as Marsé, Adrián Lastra as Sordo, and Óscar Casas as Castro.

“Jaguar is my most personal project of the last years, and I can’t think of a better travel partner than Netflix, with whom I am happy to undertake this new journey after the experience of ”Las chicas del cable”. – Ramón Campos

The shooting of this new production will take place at different locations in Spain.