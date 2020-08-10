Pick of the Plots: Monday 10th August

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.



Worried about Oliver and clearly on edge, Steve calls in the cafe for a sausage barm. When Nina explains that they’re having a veggie day, a furious Steve storms out returning later brandishing a packet of sausages. Toyah meets up with Karen the social worker. Karen promises to put the fostering wheels in motion once she’s received the reference from Leanne.

Meanwhile, Adam is stunned when Bernie reveals more details on the watch – where it was found, the engraving on the back and Gary’s eagerness to get his hands on it. Adam tells Imran about the watch and how he’s more convinced than ever that Gary murdered Rick Neelan. Later, Adam walks in on Sarah fondling the timepiece.

Elsewhere, Alya decides to sell her share of Speed Daal in order to distance herself from Geoff. Sally suggests that she should buy Geoff out and offers her the wedding money, pointing out that it was rightfully Yasmeen’s anyway. Alya fills Yasmeen in on Elaine’s disappearance.

Also, Chesney’s embarrassed when he wanders into shot topless as Gemma records a vlog.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square: Stacey is joined by Albert Square favourites Maisie Smith, Zack Morris and Lorraine Stanley.

Maisie, who first started playing Bianca and Ricky’s daughter ‘Little Tiff’ at the age of six, describes what it was like growing up on Albert Square and explains how she still draws inspiration from her younger ‘self’ on the show.

Zack recalls how his part as teenage tearaway Keegan expanded from guest role to the introduction of an entire new family in the Taylors. Plus, Zack’s tap-dancing past is revealed – as well as the details of Stacey’s own acting debut. There’s also an exclusive tease of what’s next for Tiff and Keegan as Maisie and Zack reveal how the pair are coming out of Lockdown.

Lorraine, meanwhile, re-visits her two previous roles in Walford prior to Karen; as a Young Big Mo in EastEnders’ one-off prequel special ‘Pat and Mo’, and as brassy rival landlady Thelma Bragg more recently – and explains how, as a fan of the show, she still has to pinch herself on set.

Stacey also finds time to put in a shift at the nation’s favourite Launderette – where Lorraine lets her in on the secret inner workings of the machines and reveals what it was like to work with the legendary June Brown aka Dot Branning.

EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Belle is troubled when Jamie arrives at the vets in a bad way, revealing Andrea’s blackmail and that he was behind Moira’s hit and run. Belle is taken aback by Jamie’s relief when she threatens to call the police.

Meanwhile, David speaks to a customer in the shop who boasts that he’s on his way to meet a woman for a date. David panics to realise it’s Leyla. He’s confused, given that she is back with Liam. Jacob and Liam are also baffled to learn about this hook-up and can only watch in shock as they see Gaz approach Leyla across the village.

Leyla meets Gaz outside her office, but seems somewhat confused by the meeting. As she lets him into the premises, the confusion peaks, both inside and outside, as further wires become crossed. Later, Leyla overhears a noise in the Take a Vow office and is blind-sided by a mystery person, who jumps out at her. Leyla manages to strike a blow, but the assailant escapes.

Also, Dawn and Billy make a plan.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.