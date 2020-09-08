Mackenzie Crook to star in third Worzel Gummidge film for BBC One

Following the much loved and critically acclaimed 2019 adaptation of Worzel Gummidge, a third new one-hour film will be screened on BBC One later this year, titled Saucy Nancy.

Pictured: John (Thierry Wickens), Susan (India Brown) and Worzel Gummidge (Mackenzie Crook). Image credit: Amanda Searle

Mackenzie Crook has written another beautifully crafted and magical episode, inspired by the classic books by Barbara Euphan Todd, which he will direct and star in, bringing a world of adventure to all the family.

“I’m excited and grateful to be making a new episode of Worzel Gummidge after a difficult year for everyone. We’re heading out of Scatterbrook for this story on a day trip to the seaside, some fresh air and some wide open space.” – Mackenzie Crook

When Worzel Gummidge, Susan and John visit a scrapyard, Worzel overhears the grumbling of a foul-mouthed old friend – the carved ship’s figurehead, Saucy Nancy. She has been languishing, unsold in the yard for years and longs to return to the sea. Worzel and the kids promise to get her there, but will her ship be waiting? Worzel doubts it, but Nancy is convinced. She can feel it in her carvings.

Adventure unfurls, as the odd foursome navigate their way to the coast on foot, by bus, wheelbarrow, motorbike and sidecar. It was never going to be straightforward. In a rare trip out of Scatterbrook, Worzel gets to see a wild moorland and the spectacular white cliffs of Seashell that provide the backdrop to this story of friendship and belonging.

Joining Mackenzie Crook as Worzel Gummidge, India Brown as Susan and Thierry Wickens as John, are Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter) as Saucy Nancy, and acting legend Vanessa Redgrave as Peg. The Beeb will reveal further casting details in due course.

The film was commissioned by Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning for the BBC and Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer for the BBC.

“What is it with Mackenzie and shows set in a field? Following on from last year’s bucolic eco-fables we find Worzel in mischievous form dispensing his sun-baked wit and wisdom in another heartwarming tale. This cements BBC One’s unique reputation as the home of UK family comedy drama.” Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning, BBC

Saucy Nancy, written and directed by Mackenzie Crook, is a Leopard Pictures, Treasure Trove Productions and Lola Entertainment production for BBC One.