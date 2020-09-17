Pick of the Plots: Thursday 17th September

The latest goings-on in EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Chantelle is horrified to see Gray upon her return to the B&B. Later, Gray insists that he, Chantelle and the kids go back to Walford and with the kids already in the car, Chantelle has no choice but to agree. As they leave, Mitch detects a flicker of fear on Chantelle’s face.

Meanwhile, Ben and Callum are getting ready for Stuart’s stag do when Ben tells Callum about Danny. As they head to the stag do, Callum asks if the offer to move in together is still on the table but their happy moment is short-lived. Later, Thompson questions Callum about his relationship with a Mitchell.

Elsewhere, Ruby confides in Whitney that she thinks she’s ruined everything with Martin.

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Paddy wants to involve the police after Kirin’s return.

Later, Charity turns up to meet Kirin with less money than agreed. Things escalate, but they’re both shocked when Tracy arrives with the police not far behind her.

Meanwhile, Amelia refuses to go shopping with Sarah and the stolen credit card, but when Sarah heads off, she leaves the card on the bench.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm and 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sid and Juliet take over Imran’s party guest list so they can increase their chances of selling Victor’s drugs.

Juliet hopes her luck is in with Peri, but Sid is annoyed that Juliet is too distracted by her love interest to keep her mind on the job in hand.

Later, Peri and Juliet go outside for some fresh air and Juliet kisses her.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.