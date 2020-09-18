Pick of the Plots: Friday 18th September

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale.

Abi tells Peter about her conversation with Debbie who is insisting that she comes clean to Kevin. Later, a jittery Abi plucks up the courage and admits to Kevin how she stole some morphine from the hospital, she didn’t take it but she’s been fighting her addiction demons ever since. How will he react?

Meanwhile, Steve tells Tracy and Emma about the £500,000 needed for Oliver’s treatment in Germany. Emma ponders some fundraising ideas. But Tracy insists Steve talk to Leanne about the fact she played down Oliver’s symptoms. At Steve’s insistence Leanne calls the doctor and gives a truthful account of Oliver’s condition.

Elsewhere, Paul is hurt that Billy seriously thought he’d murdered Kel. Shona is keen to move back into No.8. David promises to speak to Aaron and rips up the house sale contract. Kirk is worried how Beth is going to react when he spots Daniel enjoying a drink with Nicky.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Gray and Chantelle arrive back in Walford.

Despite her finally finding the courage to tell her husband she is leaving him; Chantelle is unaware of the horror she has lived silently with for many years is about to get worse and have tragic consequences for her.

Will anyone ever learn the truth about what went on behind closed doors at Number One Albert Square?

EastEnders, Friday at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Gabby goes off on a drunken freshers’ night out, determined to escape her hurt.

Meanwhile, a rose bush is planted in the Woolpack Beer Garden to commemorate Annie’s memory.

Elsewhere, things start looking up for Sam when Amy offers him a job waiting tables at the Hide.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.