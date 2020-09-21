Pick of the Plots: Monday 21st September

The latest from Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Abi’s struggles to make amends with Kevin are compounded when her advice to Jack about bullies causes him to attack Hope. Convinced she has blown it with Kevin, Abi goes into self-destruct mode with a bottle of whiskey in the Rovers yard. Later, Abi returns home to face the music but is dumbstruck when Kevin suggests that they should draw a line under everything. Debbie remains suspicious of Abi.

Meanwhile, Daniel insists to Kirk and Adam that Nicky is just a friend. But neither are convinced. Later, Nicky tells Daniel there’s a job going at her aunt’s B&B in Lytham if she could only clear her enormous debts. Thanking Daniel for helping her to dream again, Nicky leans in closer will Daniel be able to resist? Later, Daniel promises Kirk he has no intention of replacing Sinead with a meaningless sex worker.

Elsewhere, Leanne is overwhelmed when Nick offers to sell his shares in Underworld to raise cash for Oliver’s treatment, unaware of the secret he is keeping about his son. Tracy worries that Steve will follow suit.

Also, Billy tells Mary that he’s hired a private detective to hunt for Todd.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Gray is at the police station being questioned while Karen, Mitch and the family return from Southend and soon realise something awful has happened. Mitch senses that something is not right between Kheerat and Gray…

Meanwhile, Ruby continues to argue with the bank about some transfers which weren’t authorised by her. She admits to Martin that someone’s been pretending to be her. Later, a car pulls up and Stacey steps out.

Elsewhere, Callum’s woes about Thompson’s offer continue as he overhears Phil and Ritchie discussing Ben’s arrest. Phil later confronts Callum and asks if he knew Ben’s plan.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Gabby returns worse for wear after a big night out and Laurel is not happy. Later, Leyla steps in to help Gabby.

Meanwhile, Belle is devastated that her family have turned against her.

Elsewhere, Dan can’t get over Amelia’s lies and fraudulent use of Al’s credit card. Al thanks them for finding his card, but will Dan reveal the truth?

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Juliet is love-struck after her kiss with Peri at Imran’s party. She leaves an awkward voicemail to arrange a meeting for lunch and lifts £50 from the drug money that her and Sid made last night to buy a new dress.

Leela and Jordan are still sneaking around, and he asks her to go on holiday with him. Sid interrupts and gives Jordan the cash that he and Juliet made, unaware that it’s short. Later, Sid pales when Juliet tells him about borrowing some money. What will Victor do when he finds out?

Meanwhile, Misbah has returned from her secondment to discover the aftermath of Imran’s party. She gets flustered in front of Imran when she receives a mystery phone call, but smirks when Leela implies that she has got a new man.

Elsewhere, Sienna shocked to hear that Brody visited Buster in prison and is struggling to get him out of his head. Brooke and Ollie fight after Ollie tries to persuade Brooke to attend a party.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.