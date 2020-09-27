Showbiz 10: Tortillas, Trolls and Tributes

This week’s showbiz newswrap brings us names such as Andy Murray, Shaun Williamson, Matt Dawson, Sheridan Smith and Gethin Jones to name just a few. What a line-up, I’m sure you’ll agree.

Mess-Free for Murray

“The Old El Paso #MessFreeChallenge is a fun initiative, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the tennis world comes up with – my challenge was certainly a lot tougher than Nick’s!?! It was important to me that we were able to give back as part of the challenge, so together we’ve donated 20,000 meal kits to FareShare, which will be distributed to families in need throughout the UK.” – Andy Murray



Old El Paso™ teamed up with tennis icon Sir Andy Murray to support the launch of their latest product – Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets Kit™, through a unique mess-free challenge on social media.

The multiple Grand Slam and Olympic champion puts the mess-free Tortilla Pockets through the ultimate test in his #MessFreeChallenge video on his Instagram (@andymurray) and Twitter (@andy_murray) accounts. In the video, Murray, who’s also a well-known football fan, shows off another side to his impressive ball skills on the tennis court – with tennis ball keepy-uppies whilst holding an Old El Paso Tortilla Pocket in each hand, without making any mess whatsoever.

Jodie Marsh celebrates the life of her mum

Celebrity Big Brother personality Jodie Marsh paid tribute to her mum following her death from cancer earlier this week. Kristina passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd with Jodie taking to social media to celebrate the life well lived via photographs.

“My beautiful, kind, caring, generous, intelligent, funny, classy and incredible mum passed away this morning, there will never be another woman like my mum. She was the strongest woman I’ve ever known. She was my best friend and I don’t know how to do life without her…” Jodie noted.

Marsh went on to praise Rutherford Cancer Centres in her celebration of her mother’s life.

Chip off the old block

EastEnders actor and Pointless champion Shaun Williamson spoke this week about how a secret son got in touch with him years after he was born. The father of two is now a father of three with Sophie and Joe from his former marriage to Melanie Sacre and now Gary makes three.

The performer spoke to The Sun about how he only found out about Gary’s existence when his unknown son emailed him. A paternity test confirmed the facts of the matter, something Shaun said was “the most frightening but amazing discovery” he’d ever made. Williamson played Barry Evans, step-son of iconic Pat, in EastEnders from 1994 to 2004 when the character was killed off.

Keeping the Faith for a Baby

Singer and actress Paloma Faith announced that finally, after six rounds of IVF, she has become pregnant with her second child. Taking to social media she revealed the happy news to her followers following the struggle to conceive.

Speaking on Instagram on Thursday, September 24th, she added how she would like the media to understand that it is a ‘high risk pregnancy’.

“I am not a skinny pregnant person and I am also high risk in pregnancy so would like to ask the media not to run after me to get unflattering shots as anxiety is detrimental to me and my baby. I had a very traumatic first birth and I am also prone to postpartum depression.”

No knot tied for Gethin

There was a little bit of confusion after a social media post by The One Show host Gethin Jones left fans wondering whom he had got hitched to. There had been no reports or features talking about a forthcoming big day, so friends, BBC colleagues and even the Loose Women were left baffled.

It all followed a post on Instagram on September 22nd that showed Gethin wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring, with the added caption “It’s been a big day”. He later returned to the social media outlet to reveal the truth “I’ve been filming a Christmas advert for [jewellers] Clogau, hence the post earlier…”

From the flames of drama to the real world of fire

Tony Discipline is best-known to soap opera fans for his role as Tyler Moon from 2011 to 2013 in BBC One’s EastEnders. However, since departing the Walford based saga he’s traded in script learning for hosepipe action.

Posting on social media he revealed he’d become a real-life, fully functional fireman. He, however, is keeping his talent in the world of acting when a suitable part pops up it seems – such as his key role in mini-series Murder in the Carpark earlier this year.

Divorcin’ for Dawson

A Question of Sport‘s Matt Dawson and his wife Carolin Hauskeller announced that they have separated after eleven years.

“We know this will be a surprise to most but after 11 years together Carolin and I have decided our relationship needs a new direction, bringing our marriage to an end,” he wrote. “The love for our beautiful boys grows stronger day by day as does our friendship as co-parents.

“To our dear friends please continue to support us as positively as you can for the next stage of our lives. It’s vital that Alex and Sami understand that we will always be a united family.” – Dawson statement



Face up to no Pictures

Sheridan Smith has taken online trolls to task following her decision not to share any face pictures of her baby son Billy.

The popular actress welcomed Billy into the family back in May, but became a target for online abuse following confirming to social media followers she wouldn’t be sharing happy snaps of her son.

One poster noted, “you’ll happily abuse his right to privacy to make TV documentaries. And cash. The hypocrisy of Sheridan.” This followed the recent ITV documentary Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum that didn’t feature any footage of Billy at all.

Brookside actress dies

Oh, such sad news this week as ‘Baby Alice Farnham’ from Brookside died at the young age of 26. Actress Anna Norbury appeared as a youngster in the Channel 4 serial from 1994 to 1997.

Anna’s aunt Katherine tweeted: “Anna Kate Norbury who won the hearts of millions as Alice Farnham in Brookside and more recently in the Channel 4 documentary Home Free with her boyfriend Joe, with whom she was on the cusp of beginning independent living has died aged 26.”

Doctor Who heads stateside

No, not the programme, well not yet. Torchwood was enough when it was yanked up and ruined. Anyway, this year Doctor Who will have a strong presence at New York Comic Con X MCM Comic Con Metaverse with two panels joining the already announced Doctor Who Spotlight panel from BBC America featuring Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh.

On Thursday, October 8th the Spotlight event will take place the Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, companion Yaz, played by Mandip Gill, and Graham O’Brien, played by Bradley Walsh. Together with moderator Melanie McFarland, TV Critic for Salon.com, will look back at the previous two series and surprises and discuss their favourite moments to date.

On Saturday 10th October producer and writer James Goss will discuss the Time Lord Victorious project. Joined by Joe Sugg, Nicholas Briggs and Ayesha Antoine there will be a peek at the animated series Daleks! due to launch in November.

Finally on Sunday, October 11th its all about the games. Doctor Who’s Ingrid Oliver, Maze Theory’s Studio Director Russ Harding, writer Gavin Collinson and CEO of Kaigan Games, Azmi Shah, are to reveal an exclusive new Doctor Who adventures that form a trilogy of experiences across multiple gaming platforms.