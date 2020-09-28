Pick of the Plots: Monday 28th September

The latest from Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Michael tells Ed he intends to spend his sales bonus on something special for Grace and Tianna, instructing them all to be at number 3 at lunchtime. He shows Ed an engagement ring he’s bought for Grace and he gets out the champagne. Later, Grace is stunned when Michael pops the question and reveals her intention to move to Spain with Tianna. Michael’s dumbfounded – is he part of her plan?

Meanwhile, Geoff corners Adam and Daniel, telling them he is going to the police now certain his money went missing from their office after realising Alya couldn’t have taken it. Later, Geoff is intrigued when he sees Nicky in the café giving Daniel some money back saying she didn’t need it all. Daniel is spooked by Adam’s intention to check the office CCTV. At the police station, Daniel cracks and admits he gave Geoff’s money to Nicky. Geoff insists he wants Daniel punished.

Elsewhere, Carla and Peter acknowledge that they have grown apart; David tackles Nick about his son; Sarah calls at Adam’s office hoping to discuss a reconciliation.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Isaac gets into an altercation with Phil over the accusations that have been made against him. Denise overhears and jumps in to defend Isaac, pointing out Phil’s history.

Meanwhile, Ian is determined to land a catering contract so hosts his business meeting at home, hoping to impress Sharmaine from the council with his hospitality skills. Sharmaine is slightly perturbed by Ian’s enthusiasm, but when Bobby arrives to help his dad, she realises that he is the Bobby Beale who has been in touch about setting up a “Lucy Beale Foundation”. Not wanting to miss an opportunity, Ian capitalises on Bobby’s idea but it’s not long before Max storms in venting about his missing money.

Elsewhere, Kheerat tries to explain himself to Karen. Mick is concerned by Frankie taking pictures of his family. Rainie and Stuart are saying their farewells on the night before their wedding.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Mandy is eager to matchmake Vinny and Liv, but gets her wires crossed over Liv’s asexuality. Liv makes a swift exit.

Meanwhile, Dawn’s heart breaks when Billy tells her that he is still in love with her. She is left agitated when a police officer arrives and arrests her.

Elsewhere, Meena is desperate for a reconciliation with Manpreet. Lydia struggles with her emotions.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Mandy reads in Darren’s journal that he ‘wants to end it all’. He’s still obsessing over the duck eggs and tells Mandy he’s fine, unaware of what she has read. Cindy reminds Mandy that Kyle was also happy and ‘fine’ before he ended his life, prompting Mandy to run out to look for Darren.

Meanwhile, Warren ‘accidentally’ lets slip about his and Sienna’s meet up the other day, leaving Brody wanting answers. Damon has been tasked with getting supplies for Liberty. Martine is horrified to see that he has got a copy of The Red Door – the experimental book written about Toby and Celeste as children.

Mitchell thinks they should read it to better understand Toby, but when Toby catches them with it, he’s furious. It’s up to desperate Celeste to calm him down.

Elsewhere, Courtney warns Grace that Felix is a player.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.