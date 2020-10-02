Pick of the Plots: Friday 2nd October

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale.

When Nick opens a letter from Sam, he tells Natasha he’s changed his mind and would like to meet his son. At Nick’s flat Sam reveals his passion for astronomy. At the hospital the consultant breaks the news to Steve and Leanne that after discussions with the clinic in Germany they’ve reached the decision that Oliver’s condition is so severe they’re unable to offer him treatment. As Leanne tells Nick how the doctors have completely abandoned Oliver, Nick surreptitiously reads a text from his son.

Meanwhile, Billy discovers that Paul’s lied to him about spending the day with Rita and confronts him. Paul reveals he was actually training for voluntary work at a helpline for teenagers.

Elsewhere, Grace tells Michael how sorry she is for all the hurt she’s caused. Insisting she loves him; Grace suggests they should move to Spain together and start afresh. Gary is horrified to find Maria and Sarah together at Speed Daal but Sarah assures him she’s not going to say anything.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Linda, Max and Sharon team up for Frankie’s Drag Bingo at the Prince Albert while Mick works the bar. Mick is anxious about Linda being around so much booze and makes her a mocktail. Sick of Mick looking over her shoulder, Linda has a moment of weakness and takes a sip of an alcoholic drink but Max catches her. Horrified at what she’s done, Linda opens up to Max about her struggles.

Meanwhile, Tina is happy with Frankie’s efforts so offers her the job. There’s a moment between the pair as they go to The Vic to get more booze, and Tina moves in for a kiss.

Elsewhere, Gray airs his grievances with Mitch, calling him a terrible father.

EastEnders, Friday at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Bear worries about the state of Paddy’s relationship with Chas.

Meanwhile, Liv is pleasantly surprised to discover that a gift has been left on her doorstep.

Elsewhere, Mandy is evasive.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.