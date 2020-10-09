Simon Reeve to front two new travel series for the Beeb

BBC Two has commissioned two new travel series with adventurer and author Simon Reeve, set to air next month.

In his first UK-based travel adventure programme for the BBC, Simon, who lives in Devon, explores the natural beauty of neighbouring Cornwall, its beautiful coastal locations and stunning moorland, and gets under the skin of one of Britain’s most popular holiday destinations.

Cornwall With Simon Reeve is produced by Cornwall-based independent production company, Beagle Media.

The channel has also commissioned Incredible Journeys With Simon Reeve, which takes a look back at some of the most remarkable and remote destinations Simon has visited, from arctic glaciers to tropical reefs, from the forests of Borneo to the deserts of central Asia.

The series will be produced by The Garden Productions.

“Events this year have knocked us all for six, and travelling the planet has become a bit tricky. So in these two series we thought it was a good time for me to look back, and also have a look at life closer to home,” Reeve notes.

“Travelling around Cornwall I met so many fantastic characters who challenged my stereotypes of the county and really made me think. In Incredible Journeys I wanted to reflect on the joy of travel, show viewers some of the most inspiring people I’ve met, and share what I’ve learnt about the challenges and solutions for our incredible planet.”

Cornwall with Simon Reeve will air across two parts in November while Incredible Journeys with Simon Reeve is a weekly four-part series slated for transmission this winter.